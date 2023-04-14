8:30 p.m. Friday • Target Center • ESPN, 830-AM

NBA Western Conference play-in game: Winner gets the No. 8 seed and will play Denver in a first-round, best-of-seven playoff series; loser's season ends.

About the Thunder: Oklahoma City seemed to be in full rebuild mode, especially after the No. 2 overall pick, Chet Holmgren, missed the entire season because of a foot injury. But it made the play-in as the 10th place finisher in the West at 40-42, and beat host New Orleans 123-118 on Wednesday. ... G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was fourth in the NBA in scoring (31.4) and G Josh Giddey led the team in rebounding (7.9) and assists (6.2). ... This is likely just the beginning of a long Thunder run; they'll get Holmgren back next season, and have an incredible 15 first-round picks in the next five drafts. ... F Kenrich Williams (wrist) is out.

About the Wolves: They won three of four meetings with the Thunder during the regular season. ... After finishing 42-20, the Wolves lost Tuesday's play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers to force a do-or-die. ... G Anthony Edwards (24.6) and C Karl-Anthony Towns (20.8) led the team in scoring. ... C Rudy Gobert (11.6 rebounds per game) returns after a one-game suspension for taking a swing at teammate Kyle Anderson in the regular-season finale, but has been dealing with back spasms. ... C Naz Reid (wrist) and F Jaden McDaniels (hand) are out.