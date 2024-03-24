TIMBERWOLVES PREVIEW

vs. Golden State, Target Center, 6 p.m. Sunday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Timberwolves are 48-22, with 48 victories their most since a franchise-high 58 in 2003-04. The Warriors (36-33) and Wolves finish their three-game season series Sunday after the Wolves won the first two meetings in San Francisco, playing twice in three days. The latter game was an NBA In-Season Tournament game. ... Sunday's game opens a weeklong five-game trip for Golden State.

NBA standings

Watch him: Warriors All-Star G Stephen Curry leads the NBA in three-pointers with 307. It's the fifth season he has made that many, and that's a league record. Only two other players have made at least 300 in a single season: Curry's teammate Klay Thompson and the Clippers' James Harden. Curry is eighth in scoring (26.8 points per game) this season and second in free-throw percentage (92.0).…Former Wolves No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins starts for the Warriors and averages 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Injuries: Wolves C Rudy Gobert (left rib sprain) and G Anthony Edwards (dislocated finger) are questionable, but both played Friday against Cleveland. F Karl-Anthony Towns (meniscus tear) remains out. Golden State lists no injuries.

Go figure: Golden State has a losing record at home (18-19) but are 18-14 on the road, having won 10 of their last 12 road games. The Wolves, however, still have the edge with a 24-9 home record.

Get our coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.