Turnabout proved fair enough for the Timberwolves on Saturday night in Sacramento, where they avenged a month-old home loss to the stubborn Kings by winning 110-98 at Golden 1 Center.

Young attacking star Anthony Edwards scored 34 points despite his 3-for-12 three-point shooting. Center Rudy Gobert had a double-double well before halftime, finishing with 21 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

Between Edwards and Gobert, the Wolves dominated scoring in the paint 66-52 and on fast breaks — an unusual 28-5 margin — without injured big man Karl-Anthony Towns, whom versatile veteran forward Kyle Anderson replaced in the starting lineup.

The Wolves also had 31 assists, an indicator how well they moved the ball.

"A complete performance by us on both ends," Wolves coach Chris Finch said in a post-game news conference.

The Wolves led by as many as 22 points, but the Kings pulled within 81-70 after a 11-3 run at third quarter's end. Gobert and point guard Mike Conley led a 10-2 run that stretched the lead back to 20 points to start the fourth quarter.

The Kings replied with a 21-4 run of their own that knocked their deficit back to single digits — just five at 100-95 with three minutes left. But Edwards' steal and slam keyed a game-ending 10-3 Wolves flourish that finally repelled the home team.

"Anthony was special tonight," Finch said.

The first time the two teams met, the Kings won 124-111 on Black Friday at Target Center in an NBA in-season tournament game that kept the Wolves from advancing to the final four in Las Vegas.

That's also the Wolves' only blemish in a 12-1 home record, thanks much to Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox's 36-point, 12-assist performance that night. He scored 27 points on Saturday, but he didn't score a point in fourth quarter. Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels defended him all over the floor all night.

McDaniels had four steals and made critical defensive plays including a big blocked shot late. Kings star Domantas Sabonis scored 17 points, but he didn't score another in the fourth quarter, either.

"That's a tough one to guard somebody like Fox, who's having his best season ever," Finch said. "Jaden just battled him and got the big block there to seal it."

Edwards credited both Gobert and McDaniels.

"I don't see how they're not going to be on the all-defensive first team," Edwards said. "Both Timberwolves players. Jaden made three great plays at the end."

The victory kept the Wolves even with Boston for the NBA's best record. Both are 22-6 after the Wolves got even on the Kings' home court while the Celtics thumped the Clippers in Los Angeles 145-108.

Saturday's game was the Wolves' fourth in six days — with a 3-1 record, in three different time zone — from Miami and Philadelphia to Target Center on Thursday and finally on to Sacramento on Saturday.

Edwards playfully hugged Conley behind during a Bally Sports North postgame interview.

"We have a long way to go, actually," Conley said. "We have a lot of guys who can win these games and win them in a bunch of different ways. We haven't really tapped into our potential yet. That's the beauty of it. We know we have a great journey ahead of us."

The Kings on Saturday ended a six-game homestand by losing at home for the fifth time this season, 24 hours after they beat Phoenix there.

Towns left Thursday's 118-111 home victory over the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers with five minutes remaining because of what the team called right knee soreness. Finch after Thursday's game attributed it to a "bang" Towns took early in the second half.

Finch chose to start Anderson next to Gobert, calling Anderson a "Swiss Army knife" because of his ability to play multiple positions.

"His ability to play 1, 3, 4 for us, sometimes small-ball 5," Finch told Bally's pregame show, referring to Anderson playing point guard, small forward, power forward and even a little center. "Last year, he was maybe our most important player in a lot of ways. He helped save our season. He's a team-first guy, a pass-first guy who does all the dirty work."

While the Wolves played without Towns, the Kings did the same Saturday without Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Monk sat because of irritation in his right foot.

