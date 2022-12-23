Stress and anxiety have worsened among Minnesota's public school students, particularly female students, who have endured the social and academic upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the usual pressures on today's teens.

Results of the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey were released Friday, with 29% of surveyed students reporting mental health problems that lasted six months or longer — up from 23% when the survey was last conducted in 2019. Among female 11th graders, 45% reported such long-term mental health, behavioral or emotional problems, up from 35% in 2019.

The statewide survey, conducted every three years, is a vital look at student health and wellbeing — but perhaps never more than in the embers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Months of school closures, online learning, mask mandates, sports restrictions and other measures took place in 2020 and 2021 to protect people from the threat of COVID-19. But their disruption to everyday life and academic progress resonated in 2022.

"The pandemic fueled and worsened ongoing trends of our teens reporting long-term mental health problems," said Jan Malcolm, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health. "It will take more research to know the interplay of all the factors, but it is clear that this is a crisis."

Among the 135,000 students who took the survey this spring, 43% said they had worried a lot over the prior month and 48% said they sometimes felt sad — even if they didn't understand why.

The results were no surprise to Richfield High School junior Antwane Ruiz. He could see the malaise that COVID-19 had on student life after classmates returned to in-person learning — for some in spring 2021 while still wearing masks, but for others not until the next school year in the fall.

"Being by yourself, you get so used it," he said. "You're like in this shell, and you don't want to break out."

Ruiz is part of a safe and supportive school committee at Richfield, which uses the local-level survey data to identify problems and then offer solutions from a student perspective. Prior changes by the group included a dress code that allowed student expression through the wearing of hats and scarves.

It was frustrating to not see more progress — to not see substantial declines in student anxiety and substance use — but at least the data tells the group it is focusing on the right targets, said Christina Haddad Gonzalez, Richfield's director of student support services.

She saw a "compounding effect" on students, who had to deal with the fear of COVID-19 and perhaps some losses in their family as a result of the pandemic. But then they had to deal with smaller things as well; eighth graders who switched to online learning in spring 2020 missed out on middle school graduation and dance events. Then they got dropped straight into high school the next year.

"That's why I saw more worry and more sadness," she said, "We are leading with addressing that first, because if our kids don't feel loved, cared for, connected, and safe, they're not going to be able to turn their frontal lobes on to learn."

Haddad Gonzalez said her position was created in 2014, a year after some troubling student survey findings about sadness levels in fifth-grade girls.

The latest statewide survey included input from students in grades 11, 9, 8 and 5 from 70% of Minnesota school districts. Minneapolis Public Schools participated but St. Paul Public Schools did not.

Around 2-3% of responses are discarded as mischievous replies, such as students claiming they take every illicit drug every day. Teachers are trained to create environments in which students feel comfortable answering sensitive questions honestly, said Sharrilyn Helgertz, a senior health department researcher involved with the survey.

One possibility is that female students are more comfortable being truthful and answering questions about their mental and social challenges — but that held true in 2019. The fact that the gender gap widened in mental health and stress levels in 2022 suggests a growing challenge to female students, Helgertz said.

"The girls were just — ugh, I got so sad looking at the data for the girls," she said.

Their college ambitions were much higher — with 69% of female 11th-graders planning to attend four-year institutions after high school graduation, compared to 52% of their male classmates. That could speak to the pressure heaped on young women.

Helgertz expected a substantial increase in risky behaviors as a result of the prevalence of stress and anxiety. That did not happen. Self-reported usage of alcohol and cigarettes declined, along with the rate of sexual activity. E-cigarette usage among 11th-graders had risen from 17% in 2016 to 26% in 2019, but dropped to 14% this year.

"Kids are feeling really crummy, but they're not turning to substances, they're not turning to risky behaviors and they still are trying at school," Helgertz said. "They're still doing their best. I'm so impressed with these kids. This generation is very rescuable."

Ruiz said time management is a challenge — between his homework and his soccer practices and his work at the M&M store at the Mall of America. The soccer field has been a source of relief and joy for the Richfield varsity star, but he skips practices occasionally to make time for himself and his family.

During the pandemic lockdown, Ruiz was responsible for making sure his younger sister paid attention to her elementary school studies. He feels the pressure of being a role model to his sisters and living up to his parents' expectations. When it starts to feel overwhelming at school, he leaves the classroom.

"Just go in the hall for a couple minutes," he said, "grab a fidget, and just breathe."