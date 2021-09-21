Minnesota House Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, announced Tuesday that he won't run for Hennepin County Attorney.

When Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said three weeks ago that he wouldn't seek re-election, Frazier's name was among those floated as potential replacements. Online speculation about a possible Frazier candidacy continued as several local leaders announced their interest in the post.

Frazier put those rumors to rest Tuesday in a written statement saying he wouldn't run.

"I believe that we need elected leaders committed to public safety and criminal justice reform at the federal, state, county and city level," Frazier said. "I am very appreciative of all of those who have reached out, but after much consideration, I have come to the conclusion that 2022 is not the right time for me to seek the office of Hennepin County Attorney."

Four people have said they may run: Former Chief Hennepin County Public Defender Mary Moriarty, Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Saraswati Singh, Richfield City Council Member Simon Trautmann and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler.

Chao Xiong • 612-673-4391