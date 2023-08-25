At least one person died Friday afternoon in a crash along a stretch of Interstate 35 near Faribault that has been the scene of other accidents this month, one of them fatal and another a six-car pileup that sent two women to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Few details of this latest crash were available Friday evening, but the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that it was investigating a fatal crash on northbound I-35 near milepost 53, just south of Faribault. Freeway construction near that spot reduces traffic to one lane, and the crashes appear to be happening as traffic slows down before the merge.

It's near the same spot where Mona Lee Bengtson, 63, was killed Aug. 11, also while driving in the northbound lanes of the interstate, when her Toyota Highlander collided with a Dodge Ram traveling in the same direction, according to the State Patrol. The other driver was not injured.

In a crash on Aug. 20, two women were seriously hurt when their Chevrolet Suburban collided with a semi-trailer truck as both vehicles traveled in the northbound lanes. The crash caused a chain reaction of collisions involving four other cars. Three people had injuries that were not life threatening, according to the State Patrol.

One woman has since been discharged from the hospital, while the other remains in the intensive care unit of Mayo Clinic Hospital, according to hospital officials.

A portion of the interstate between Owatonna and Faribault was reduced to one lane for much of Friday for the crash investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.