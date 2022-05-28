Minnesota State Mankato sophomores Denisha Cartwright and Makayla Jackson had a huge final day in the NCAA Division II track and field meet Saturday in Allendale, Mich., combining for three national titles.

Cartwright won the 100-meter hurdles (13.35 seconds), Jackson the 100 (11:66) and they both ran on the winning 4x100 relay (44:29). Cartwright ran the first leg, Jackson the anchor.

Cartwright was also fourth in the 200 (23.55), Jackson eighth (23.95).

As a team, the Mavericks were third with 57 points — their highest finish ever — behind West Texas State (77) and Grand Valley State (64).

Other individual champions from the NSIC were Arika Robinson of Concordia (St. Paul) in the high jump (5-11½), Shereen Vallabouy of Winona State in the 400 (52.68) and D'Andra Morris of the University of Mary in the triple jump (42-9¾).

On the men's side, Austin Miller of Augustana was second in the 1,500 (3:46.62) and Shyrone Kemp of MSU Moorhead thirds in the triple jump (51-8-1/4).

Jakob Tordson of Concordia (St. Paul) was fourth in the men's decathlon (7,243 points).

Two U women, relay advance in NCAA track

Sophomore Shelby Frank of the Gophers placed sixth in the women's discus (185-11) at the NCAA West Preliminary meet in Fayetteville, Ark., to advance to the national meet June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.

Teammate Nyalaam Jok also will be there after tying for seventh in the high jump (5-11-1/4). South Dakota's Daniella Anglin tied for first with the same height. Both are freshmen.

Abigail Schaaffe was fourth in the 400 hurdles (56.84) — her time was the second-best ever by a Gopher.

The top 12 advance in each event.

The women's 4x100 relay of Odell Frye, Akilah Lewis, Lauren Hansen and Amira Young ran the third best time in program history (44.37) to finish 11th and also move on.

Four from MIAC place high

Birgen Nelson of Gustavus was first in the 100 hurdles (13:44) and Kelsie Sealock of Bethel second (13:76) in the NCAA Division III track and field meet at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Nelson also was second in the 400 hurdles (59.22).

In the women's 10,000 run, Fiona Smith of St. Benedict was fourth (35:24.97) and Clara Mayfield of Carleton fifth (35:33.26).

On the men's side, Gabe Irons of Bethel was second in the men's discus (179-1) and teammate Jayson Ekiyor second in the 100 hurdles (14:17).

Brett Hauge of St. John's was fourth in the javelin (213-5).

Augustana baseball

Augustana of the NSIC lost to Southern Arkansas 13-11 in the second game of their best-of-three baseball series in the NCAA Division II Central Super Regional in Magnolia, Ark. Southern Arkansas, which won the series opener 8-7, scored seven runs in the top of the ninth in the second game.

Carter Howell was 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBI for Augustana (47-13-1).