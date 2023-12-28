Star Tribune Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame members
1958: Bernie Bierman, Tommy Gibbons, Frank Goheen, Fortune Gordien, Walter Hoover, Harrison "Jimmy" Johnston, George Mikan, Tommy Milton, John McGovern, Bronko Nagurski, Patty Berg, Mike Gibbons, Bob Dunbar, William W. "Pudge" Heffelfinger, Dr. Henry L. Williams, Mike O'Dowd, Charles Albert "Chief" Bender.
1959: John Johnson, Kent Bartholomew, Garfield "Gar" Wood, Mike Kelley, Emmett Swanson.
1963: George Loomis, Edwin Widseth, Clarence "Biggie" Munn, Robin Lee, Dorothy Langkop, Nick Kahler, George Quam, Gil Dobie, Dr. L.J. Cooke.
1972: Jimmy Robinson, Charles "Bud" Wilkinson, Joe Hutton Sr., Earl Martineau, Les Bolstad, Harmon Killebrew.
1986: Jim Marshall, Jeanne Arth, Bruce Smith, John Mariucci, Calvin Griffith.
1987: John Mayasich, Max Winter, Fran Tarkenton, Bud Grant, Dick Siebert.
1988: Frank Brimsek, Tony Oliva, Jean Havlish, Bobby Marshall, Vern Mikkelsen.
1989: Carl Eller, Walter Bush, Alan Page, Halsey Hall, Janet Karvonen.
1990: Herb Brooks, Paul Giel, John Kundla, Pug Lund, Cindy Nelson.
2006: Verne Gagne, Bobby Bell, Rod Carew, Lou Hudson, Tom Kelly, Dorothy McIntyre, Sandy Stephens, Murray Warmath, Dave Winfield, Kirby Puckett.
2018: Sid Hartman.
2019: Willard Ikola, John Gagliardi, Randall McDaniel, Randy Moss, John Randle, Lindsay Whalen.
2020: Natalie Darwitz, Chris Doleman, Bob McDonald, Kevin McHale, Ed Rogers, Toni Stone.
2021: Annie Adamczak-Glavan, Seimone Augustus, Maya Moore, Briana Scurry, Carrie Tollefson, Chris Voelz, Lindsey Vonn, Krissy Wendell-Pohl.
2022: Jean Freeman, Bob Johnson, Paul Krause, Lou Nanne, Linda Roberts, Carol Ann Shudlick, Katie Smith, Scott Studwell, Mychal Thompson, Mick Tingelhoff.
2023: Henry Boucha, Neal Broten, Willie Burton, Tayler Hill, Phil Housley, Gigi Marvin, Larry McKenzie and Cheryl Reeve.