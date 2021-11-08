The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is working on reopening driving exam stations across the state, after it cut down the number to 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Public officials aim to have all of the state's 93 exam stations open by the end of January, according to a news release from the department on Monday. The Minnesota Legislature provided funding to reopen the state's testing stations, where prospective drivers take written and road tests to obtain licenses.

The stations will be reopened in a phased approach to ensure staffing and leasing are adequate, according to the release. The first phase will see 28 stations reopened by the end of the year. The remaining 50 will open by Jan. 31, 2022.

Exam stations in Gaylord and New Ulm were reopened earlier this month.

Several other exam stations are slated to reopen later this month.

St. Peter will open on Nov. 9, Thief River Falls on Nov. 15, Glencoe on Nov. 17, Red Wing on Nov. 17 and Hutchinson on Nov. 18. Class D, motorcycle and moped skill tests will be available. Knowledge tests will also be available at all of those locations except Thief River Falls.

For more information go to drive.mn.gov.

