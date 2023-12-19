Wayne Eddy, a familiar voice on KYMN Radio and a member of the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame, is in hospice.

Eddy, 82, was a former owner, manager and morning host at the Northfield-based station, which launched in 1968. He retired in 2002, but returned to the airwaves in 2006 to host "The Wayne Eddy Affair." He ended his on-air career in 2019 after what he estimated was 10,000 interviews.

He is also past president of the Minnesota Broadcasters Association and co-founded the Northfield Historical Society.

"Days are getting shorter, Dad is sleeping more, getting weaker," his daughter Angel Eddy posted on Facebook this past weekend. "He's still with us! He and I have shared some very special moments in the past couple days. The weight of the loss we are all facing is getting a bit heavier, a little more prevalent in our day to days. Our time with Dad is becoming more precious."

Longtime friend and local history writer Susan Hvistendahl said the last few weeks have been full of visitors, including drop-ins from re-enactors of the James-Younger Gang and local guitarist Randall Ferguson.

On Dec. 7, Eddy felt well enough to ride in Northfield's Winter Walk where he talked to folks through the car window.

His wife, Julie Eddy, said he's been loving the attention.

"Wayne Eddy's contributions to the town of Northfield are legendary," Hvistendahl said. "I will miss him terribly when he rides off into the sunset."