Minnesota Power and Great River Energy plan to file a plan with Minnesota regulators Friday to build a new transmission line from the St. Cloud area to Grand Rapids that could cost as much as $1.3 billion.

The proposed 180-mile Northland Reliability Project is designed to maintain a reliable regional power grid for central and northern Minnesota as more renewable energy is brought online.

"Collaboration with other utilities is critical as we invest in the transmission needed to maintain a reliable and resilient grid in northeast Minnesota and the Upper Midwest," said Dan Gunderson, Minnesota Power's vice president of transmission and distribution, in a statement.

If the project gains approval, construction could begin in 2027 and be completed in 2030. The total estimated project cost is in the range of $970 million to $1.3 billion.

Preliminary plans call for the line to run from the St. Cloud/Becker area to Grand Rapids.

Great River and Minnesota Power are jointly filing an application for a certificate of need and route permit from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. The PUC would determine the ultimate route for the project.

Great River, the Maple Grove-based wholesale power cooperative, and Minnesota Power, part of Duluth-based Allete, already have held nearly 30 public forums and meetings over the past year with landowners, local governments and tribal nations.

Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the Midwest's grid operator, approved the project last year.

Minnesota transmission projects would need the blessing of the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC). Power lines — ultimately paid for by electricity customers — are often controversial, and the regulatory process could play out over many months.