Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Al Quie, a farm kid from Rice County who went on to serve two decades in the U.S. House and then a single term as Minnesota's governor, died on Aug. 18. Though out of political office for a full four decades, Quie remained active in public life in Minnesota for many years, and was well-regarded by Minnesota political leaders from both parties.

Gov. Tim Walz, a DFLer who like Quie represented southern Minnesota in Congress, released a written statement on Saturday calling Quie "caring, funny and generous." Walz said he recently attended Quie's 99th birthday party, "where I thanked him for his mentorship, wisdom and leadership."

"A veteran, a man of faith, and a life-long public servant, Governor Quie had a deep commitment to the betterment of our state and a legacy that extends beyond his time in office," Walz said.

"Using his deep faith as a bedrock, Gov. Quie led with dignity and respect for his fellow Minnesotans and worked across the aisle to make our state and our country better for all of us," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.

"Governor Quie led with deep faith and humility," Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted Saturday. "Reaching across the aisle, he always put the people of Minnesota first."

Two of Quie's fellow former Republican governors added their thoughts in email.

"Al was a gentle giant," wrote Tim Pawlenty, who served as governor from 2003-11. "He had strong views and a kind soul."

Arne Carlson, governor from 1991-99, called Quie "a good man in all senses."

"His name will always be synonymous with integrity and kindness," Carlson wrote. "He was religious and lived by what he believed."

Carlson, who was elected state auditor the same year Quie was elected governor, recalls being summoned by Quie ahead of the 1982 election. Quie shared his decision not to seek re-election.

"An enormous weight had been lifted," Carlson wrote, recalling that Quie "did not enjoy" the job of governor.

Carlson also shared a personal recollection of Quie — a story he once told him about his days as a Navy pilot.

"At the tail end of WWII, Al Quie became a Navy pilot," Carlson wrote. "One time during training, he broke formation to buzz the St. Olaf campus to show off to his girlfriend, Gretchen (later his wife). When telling the story his face was all in laughter. I cannot recall if he was disciplined or not. Regardless, he put Gretchen over Navy discipline."