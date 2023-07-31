Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The upcoming season of "Big Brother" will include a doctor in the house. And he's from Minnesota.

Hisam Goueli, 45, is a Minneapolis native who graduated from the University of Wisconsin and currently practices as a geriatric psychiatrist in the state of Washington. He's no stranger to competition. He ran unsuccessfully for Seattle City Council in 2017.

CBS announced the cast for Season 25 Monday. The competitors, who will share space in makeshift accommodations on a Hollywood lot, also include the first Sikh and hearing-impaired contestants.

Michael Bruner, a criminal defense attorney from Rochester, Minn., finished sixth last season.

Host Julie Chen Moonves will formerly introduce the new players during the live 90-minute premiere at 7 p.m. Wednesday on WCCO-TV.