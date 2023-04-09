6 p.m. Monday, New York

TV: ESPN

Format: Three rounds of 12 picks each

The Lynx have the second overall pick and will pick fourth in the second and third rounds (16th and 28th overall). They also picked up the final pick in the first and second rounds — 12th and 24th — from Las Vegas last year in exchange for the No. 8 and 13 picks in the 2022 draft. Coach Cheryl Reeve said the team is looking to build around two-time All-Star forward Napheesa Collier and indicated it was pretty close to a consensus with the No, 2 pick.

With South Carolina center Aliyah Boston is expected to go to Indiana at No. 1, the Lynx will likely choose from Maryland's Diamond Miller, Haley Jones of Stanford, Stephanie Soares of Iowa State and Villanova's Maddy Siegrist with the second pick.

It is less clear who the Lynx will do with their later picks. With the 12th and final pick of the first round, a couple of UConn players could be available in Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Dorka Juhász, and Reeve has a long history of drafting Huskies players.

First round

1.Indiana

2. Lynx

3.Dallas

4.Washington

5.Dallas

6.Atlanta

7.Indiana

8.Atlanta

9.Seattle

10. Los Angeles

11. Dallas

12. Lynx

Second round

13. Indiana

14. Los Angeles

15. Atlanta

16. Lynx

17. Indiana

18. Seattle

19. Dallas

20. Washington

21.Seattle

22. Connecticut

23. Chicago

24. Lynx

Third round

25. Indiana

26. Los Angeles

27. Phoenix

28. Lynx

29. Mercury

30. New York

31. Dallas

32. Washington

33. Seattle

34. Connecticut

35. Chicago

36. Las Vegas