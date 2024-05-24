Lynx vs. New York Liberty, noon Saturday at Target Center

TV; radio: Bally Sports North; 100.3 FM

Statistics, analysis: Tap here.

Injury update: Diamond Miller of the Lynx injured her right knee in Connecticut. The team said Friday that the injury will "keep her sidelined for an indefinite period. She is scheduled to meet with knee specialist, Dr. Christopher Camp, in the coming days to discuss treatment options."

In and out: Center Dorka Juhász, who made the all-rookie team last season, rejoined the Lynx on Friday. Guard Taylor Soule was waived.

Opening bell: Both teams lost for the first time Thursday, with the Liberty (4-1) falling to Chicago and the Lynx (2-1) losing in overtime in Connecticut. This game features two of the top shooting teams in the league (the Lynx No. 1 at 45.9%, New York third at 45.3%), but the Liberty are the only team in the league holding opponents under 40% shooting. Napheesa Collier of the Lynx is third in the league in scoring (26.7) and rebounding (10.7) and first in steals (3.7).

Watch her: The Liberty is led by league MVP Breanna Stewart (19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists). The 6-4 former UConn star was the first pick in the 2016 WNBA draft by Seattle and played on two title teams with the Storm.

Forecast: If the Lynx can continue to shoot well while dialing back the turnovers, they should have a chance to rebound from Thursday's OT loss. But New York is loaded on the offensive end as well and has a shut-down defense.