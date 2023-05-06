As coach Cheryl Reeve noted when the Lynx began training camp this week — the team's first since future hall of fame center Sylvia Fowles' retirement — we probably won't be talking a lot about entry passes this year now that center Sylvia Fowles has retired.

No, we won't.

Minnesota's new-look offense was on display and the team's youth was, for the most part, on fire in a 72-69 come-from-behind victory over the Washington Mystics in the WNBA preseason opener for both teams Friday at Target Center.

To note: The final score doesn't mean much. Both teams were sitting players. Washington star Elena Delle Donne scored 11 points in the first half and didn't play again.

But the Lynx were down by as many as 12 and were down eight entering the fourth quarter. And with a roster that included rookies Diamond Miller, Brea Beal, Taylor Soule and Dorka Juhász getting significant minutes, the Lynx opened the fourth quarter on a 16-2 run to take a six-point lead with just over four minutes left.

Still, the game was more about getting eyes on the younger players, getting a taste of how the new "five-out" offensive scheme would look.

Some early reactions:

• The kids could be all right.

Miller, the second-overall pick in this spring's WNBA draft, finished with a game-high 19 points. She showed her quickness on the offensive end and did what everyone expects she'll do this year — get to the free throw line, which she did 12 times.

Juhász had 11 points and 10 rebounds, a double-double in her first game.

Also in double figures: Napheesa Collier (10) and Rachel Banham (13). Banham and Mitchell combined for 10 points in that 16-2 start in the fourth quarter.

Both Miller and Juhász started, with Reeve resting some veterans.

But four draft picks played major minutes in the fourth quarter, when the Lynx outscored Washington 19-8 and held Washington to 1-for-10 shooting with eight turnovers.

• Reeve is serious about crafting an offense that maximizes the three and scoring at the rim. While taking a 24-21 lead after the first quarter the Lynx attempted seven threes, nine shots within 3 feet and just one midrange. They also connected on eight of 17 shots.

There is work to do. The Lynx were just 5-for-23 on three-pointers (21.7%), and there were stretches when points came very hard for the Minnesota offense.

But, overall, there were some good stretches. The Lynx shot 44.1% overall. Even though it's hard to judge a defense in a game where so many veterans either didn't play or didn't play a lot, Minnesota had good stretches there, too, especially in the fourth quarter.

Washington shot 34.8% overall.

The Lynx had a 10-4 edge on fast break points and a 34-26 edge on points in the paint.

Note

• The Lynx held out Damiris Dantas, Jessica Shepard and Aerial Powers. Shepard has been dealing with an oblique injury. For Dantas and Powers it was more about rest and the need to get a look at some young players.