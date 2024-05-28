Las Vegas Aces at Lynx

7 p.m. Wednesday at Target Center

TV; radio: BSN Extra, iHeart Radio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Lynx have gone 1-7 vs. the Aces over the past two seasons, including an 0-4 mark last season. In those four games Aces stars A'ja Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 10.8 rebounds, guard Kelsey Plum averaged 22.0 points and 3.8 assists and Jackie Young averaged 20.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. But the Aces, who have won the past two WNBA championships, have yet to play with Olympic point guard Chelsea Gray, who hurt her left foot in Game 3 of last year's Finals. The Aces and Lynx are 1-2 in scoring and assists. The Lynx have the league's best defensive rating; the Aces the league's best offensive rating.

Watch them: This is a matchup of two of the best forwards in the league. Wilson and Napheesa Collier are third and fourth, respectively, in scoring (25.5 and 23.0) and rebounds (12.8 and 10.4). Collier is also tied for first in the league in steals (2.8).

Injuries: Lynx G Diamond Miller (right knee) and Las Vegas' Gray (foot) are out. Miller is scheduled for a consult Wednesday, after which she and the team will have a clearer idea of her treatment going forward.

Forecast: The Lynx, off to their best start in years, have their biggest test of the season in the defending champions. A victory here would end a four-game losing streak to the Aces and cement the team's status as a legitimate title contender.