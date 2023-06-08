LYNX GAMEDAY

7 p.m. Friday vs. Indiana Fever • Target Center • ION

Indiana update: The Fever (1-5) are on a three-game losing streak but the three losses have been by a total of just 12 points: by three at Connecticut, by four vs. Las Vegas at home and by five in Chicago. ... Rookie Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, had 25 points and 11 rebounds vs. the Sky on Tuesday. Boston, the WNBA Rookie of the Month, is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds. ... Kelsey Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring (16.7 points per game). ... NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 pick in last year's draft, is averaging 13.2 points and 10.3 rebounds. ... Erica Wheeler, the only player on the roster with more than five years of WNBA experience, had a franchise-record 12 assists on Tuesday.

Lynx update: After the postponement of Wednesday's game vs. the Liberty due to Canadian wildfire smoke in New York, the Lynx return home after nearly a week off (they last played Saturday in Washington). ... Napheesa Collier is averaging a team-high 18.6 points per game, while Kayla McBride, who scored a season-high 24 points in the 80-78 victory over the Mystics, is averaging 14.8 points per game, her most since 2018. ... Jessica Shepard is averaging 9.9 rebounds and 9.1 rebounds (seventh most in the WNBA). ... G Tiffany Mitchell, in her first season with the Lynx after seven seasons with the Fever, is averaging 12 points per game. ... F Aerial Powers (right ankle) is questionable; rookie F Diamond Miller (right ankle sprain) is out.