Minnesota will spend $159 million to restore and enhance natural areas, from the Mississippi headwaters to fisheries on the North Shore and habitats along the various rivers that run through the Twin Cities.

Legislators signed off on a bill that uses sales tax dollars designated through the Legacy Amendment to fund 42 "high-priority conservation projects" in 2023, said Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point. It was one of the few measures lawmakers agreed on in the final days of the regular legislative session, when a broader deal to cut taxes and fund high-priority items like schools and public safety fell apart.

Ruud's counterpart in the House, DFL Rep. Leon Lillie, called the Legacy measure they passed "a little bit disappointing." House members had hoped to see $66 million more for arts and culture, clean water, parks and trail needs. That funding was removed from the final version of the bill.

But Lillie, of North St. Paul, said they could try to add some of that money next year. Legislators typically vote on the use of most Legacy Amendment dollars in odd-numbered budget years.

"This is a compromise bill … we didn't get everything," Lillie said. But he added that it does include some "really wonderful projects that serve Minnesota well."

The measure also extends some deadlines for projects that have run into COVID-19-related delays.

In addition to supporting dozens of outdoor areas, the bill adds a year to the timeline for the Minnesota Historical Society to use nearly $33 million that had been set to expire in June. The dollars are intended for historical and cultural organization grants, archaeological sites, a digital library project and more.

Sen. Jen McEwen, DFL-Duluth, attempted to expand the bill to add more clean water-related funding as the Senate took its final vote on the measure.

"Right now we have some really critical clean water issues in our state," McEwen said, including the presence of microplastics. She said Minnesotans who set aside Legacy dollars to support the environment would want action now.

"I don't think they will be happy to have another year delay," she said.

But the Clean Water Council, which makes budget recommendations for the use of Legacy Amendment dollars, didn't advise any additional spending this year, Ruud said, adding that she stands by the council's decision.

Minnesotans opted 14 years ago to increase the state sales tax to fund a variety of needs, including protecting and restoring natural habitats. Those dollars have been in high demand. There were 50 funding requests for the state's Outdoor Heritage Fund, totaling more than $314 million, that were whittled down to the $159 million package Gov. Tim Walz signed into law last week.