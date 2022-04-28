Minnesota leaders struck a multibillion-dollar deal Wednesday night that aims to stave off tax hikes on state businesses while sending direct checks to workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

The tentative deal includes $500 million for workers such as nurses, long-term care employees and others who continued to go to work in person at the height of the pandemic, as well as $2.7 billion to refill the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.

"We have reached an agreement in principle, at least a verbal agreement," said GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller on Thursday, who said the gridlock broke after "ongoing conversations and a better understanding of where all of the parties were at and the importance of UI and frontline workers."

The trust fund was drained by a historic level of requests during COVID-related lockdowns, and business face a Saturday deadline to pay millions in payroll taxes to start refilling the fund.

The deal, which leaders announced Thursday morning during a MinnPost Festival event, comes after months of negotiations between the divided Legislature over how to help Minnesotans hit hardest by the effects of the pandemic. Democrats had been pushing for as much as $1 billion for frontline workers.

Miller said they agreed the Legislature will use the remaining unspent federal American Rescue Plan dollars to help pay for the deal.

In addition to replenishing the unemployment insurance trust fund and sending payments to workers, the deal designates $190 million from the general fund for Gov. Tim Walz to spend on managing COVID-19, DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said.

More details still need to be discussed and a conference committee will vote on the deal, then it will go before the full Senate and House, she said. Miller said Republicans hope to vote on the plan Thursday and he anticipated it will land on Walz's desk by Friday.

"Democrats are equally, if not more, committed to meeting the April 30 deadline. We were planning to be here Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday if we needed to to get it done," Hortman said during the MinnPost event.

Roughly 667,000 workers are eligible to apply for the bonus checks, which would amount to roughly $750 per worker if all of those who qualify apply. It could take months for the state to set up a system to receive those applications and start sending out checks to workers.

Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Doug Loon called the agreement "long-overdue news." Businesses have long been lobbying legislators to act to avoid tax increases.

"Economic recovery cannot wait for partisan politics, and employers face real challenges now, including historic inflation and worker shortages," Loon said in a statement.