Minnesota law states drivers and passengers in all seating positions must wear seat belts, but law enforcement found more than 1,100 motorists breaking that law during a recent Click It or Ticket campaign.

Police across the state participated in the education and enforcement campaign Sept. 18-24 to encourage drivers to buckle up. In total, law enforcement handed out 1,164 tickets during the campaign, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said. Another 27 motorists were cited for not having children properly restrained in a car seat, including a parent in Lonsdale, Minn. who was ticketed for having a toddler sitting on their lap while driving.

In St. Paul, a driver who was cited four straight years at the same intersection during annual campaigns was ticketed again.

"Wouldn't more than $100 in fines be better spent at a concert, sporting event, dinner with a friend, or a day trip?" DPS asked rhetorically in a news release reporting the results.

In North Branch, a seat belt violation resulted in a driver being arrested for felony drug possession. The driver had 20 grams of marijuana wax and 88 grams of marijuana in the vehicle, DPS said.

St. Paul law enforcement wrote 195 tickets, the most of the campaign. In Greater Minnesota, the State Patrol's Duluth District led the way with 83 citations issued. Drivers in Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota, which includes Rochester, were found to be some of the most compliant: Of 308 stops, only two resulted in a seat belt citation, DPS said.

Seat belts must be worn tight across the hips or thighs and not tucked under the arm or behind the back, DPS said. Children must be restrained in a child safety seat until they are 4 feet 9 inches tall or 8 years old, whichever comes first, Minnesota law states.

Though more than 90% of drivers in Minnesota wear seat belts, a lack of seat belt use is one of the four leading causes of traffic fatalities, DPS data show.

Last year, 110 motorists who were not wearing seat belts died in crashes, the highest number in eight years, the agency said. As of Sunday, 61 unbelted motorists have died in wrecks this year.