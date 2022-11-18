The gambling nature of Eden Valley-Watkins football coach Adam Tri stung him and the Eagles on Friday in their 27-12 loss to defending Class 2A champion Chatfield in the Class 2A semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In a tie game, Tri did what he's done all season. Fielding an explosive offense, the Eagles don't like to punt. So, on fourth-and-1 from their own 29, quarterback Nolan Geislinger took a shotgun snap, veered right and never got a whiff of the first down needed. Chatfield linebacker Drew O'Connor knifed into the backfield and dropped Geislinger for a 5-yard loss.

The Gophers took over and scored two plays later, taking a 20-12 lead with 8 minutes, 40 seconds to play.

"We're a pretty aggressive team," Tri said. "We've been aggressive all year. I have faith in my guys to get a yard. Just didn't get it this time."

It was one of five times the Eagles went for it on fourth down and failed.

To that point, the teams had spent most of the game trading blows. Eden Valley-Watkins (11-1) took a 6-0 lead after a 52-yard pass from Geislinger to Sam Nistler set up a 1-yard scoring run by Geislinger.

Chatfield (12-0) rallied behind star quarterback Sam Backer. He hit Cole Johnson for a 10-yard score in the first quarter and ran 11 yards for a touchdown in the second. The Gophers led 12-6 at halftime.

Another long pass by Eden Valley-Watkins, a 58-yard halfback pass from Wyatt Moehrle to Landon Neiman, tied the score in the third quarter.

Backer, who went into the game 458 rushing yards from the state record of 7,503, rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and passed for two more.

"We had some huge fourth-down stops, and that's what won us the game," Chatfield coach Jeff Johnson said. "I'm not terribly surprised. We've done it before."