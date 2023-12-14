Minnesota remains the cabbage patch of high school hockey talent, which makes picking a Dream Team a chore. Never one to pass on a challenge, the Star Tribune's David La Vaque offers the best six players in the metro area for 2023-24. Plus, another 15 skaters just below the cut.
DREAM TEAM
Johnny Conlin, Mounds View, senior forward
An underrated playmaker, he piled up six goals and six assists in the season's first four games, well on his way to matching his totals last season of 25 goals and 36 assists. He does it with speed and great vision. College: undecided.
Joey Mugaas, Orono, senior defense
Spartans coach Sean Fish calls Mugaas "a human breakout machine." Tallied 30 assists as a junior and hasn't lost his touch through six games. He leads Orono with eight points (three goals and five assists). College: undecided
Mason McElroy, Benilde-St. Margaret's, senior goalie
The Red Knights jumped to a 5-0 start this season. The victories shared a common denominator — McElroy's stellar work between the pipes. The captain has permitted seven goals (1.45 per game) and stopped 92% of shots faced. College: undecided
Javon Moore, Minnetonka, senior forward
Turned his solid combination of size (6-4, 180 pounds) and rink sense into a team-leading 16 points through the Skippers' first five games. His coach, Sean Goldsworthy, believes Moore has National Hockey League potential. College: committed to Minnesota
Jackson Rudh, Park of Cottage Grove, junior forward
Offensive dynamo accounted for at least one goal in each of the Wolfpack's first three games, all victories. A team leader who competes at a high level. College: undecided
John Stout, Minnetonka, senior defense
A Star Tribune All-Metro first-team selection as a junior, Stout has continued his ascent into one of the state's finest blueliners. Only two assists so far this season, but expect his point total to climb. College: committed to Minnesota Duluth
Fifteen contenders
Owen Buesgens, Chanhassen, senior defense
Hagen Burrows, Minnetonka, senior forward
Gavin Garry, Minnetonka, senior forward
Kam Hendrickson, Chanhassen, senior goalie
Mason Jenson, Rogers, junior forward
Kamden Kaiser, Northfield, senior forward
Henry Lechner, Holy Angels, junior forward
Jackson Nevers, Edina, senior forward
Nolan Roed, White Bear Lake, senior forward
Drew Roelofs, Holy Family, senior forward
Harper Searles, Centennial, senior forward
Cooper Simpson, Shakopee, junior forward
Teddy Townsend, Eden Prairie, senior forward
Gavin Uhlenkamp, Chanhassen, senior forward
Rhys Wallin, Wayzata, senior forward