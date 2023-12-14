Minnesota remains the cabbage patch of high school hockey talent, which makes picking a Dream Team a chore. Never one to pass on a challenge, the Star Tribune's David La Vaque offers the best six players in the metro area for 2023-24. Plus, another 15 skaters just below the cut.

DREAM TEAM

Johnny Conlin, Mounds View, senior forward

An underrated playmaker, he piled up six goals and six assists in the season's first four games, well on his way to matching his totals last season of 25 goals and 36 assists. He does it with speed and great vision. College: undecided.

Joey Mugaas, Orono, senior defense

Spartans coach Sean Fish calls Mugaas "a human breakout machine." Tallied 30 assists as a junior and hasn't lost his touch through six games. He leads Orono with eight points (three goals and five assists). College: undecided

Mason McElroy, Benilde-St. Margaret's, senior goalie

The Red Knights jumped to a 5-0 start this season. The victories shared a common denominator — McElroy's stellar work between the pipes. The captain has permitted seven goals (1.45 per game) and stopped 92% of shots faced. College: undecided

Javon Moore, Minnetonka, senior forward

Turned his solid combination of size (6-4, 180 pounds) and rink sense into a team-leading 16 points through the Skippers' first five games. His coach, Sean Goldsworthy, believes Moore has National Hockey League potential. College: committed to Minnesota

Jackson Rudh, Park of Cottage Grove, junior forward

Offensive dynamo accounted for at least one goal in each of the Wolfpack's first three games, all victories. A team leader who competes at a high level. College: undecided

John Stout, Minnetonka, senior defense

A Star Tribune All-Metro first-team selection as a junior, Stout has continued his ascent into one of the state's finest blueliners. Only two assists so far this season, but expect his point total to climb. College: committed to Minnesota Duluth

Fifteen contenders

Owen Buesgens, Chanhassen, senior defense

Hagen Burrows, Minnetonka, senior forward

Gavin Garry, Minnetonka, senior forward

Kam Hendrickson, Chanhassen, senior goalie

Mason Jenson, Rogers, junior forward

Kamden Kaiser, Northfield, senior forward

Henry Lechner, Holy Angels, junior forward

Jackson Nevers, Edina, senior forward

Nolan Roed, White Bear Lake, senior forward

Drew Roelofs, Holy Family, senior forward

Harper Searles, Centennial, senior forward

Cooper Simpson, Shakopee, junior forward

Teddy Townsend, Eden Prairie, senior forward

Gavin Uhlenkamp, Chanhassen, senior forward

Rhys Wallin, Wayzata, senior forward