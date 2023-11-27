— Photo by Ryan Dyer, styling and art direction by Barbara Schmidt, Special to the Star Tribune

Tired of wearing winter hats that smush your hair and make you feel dowdy? Give the same-old beanie and Elmer Fudd looks a rest this year and swap in stylish alternatives. Local makers like Karen Morris and Celina Kane and sellers like Heimie's Haberdashery offer crisp lines, expert construction and a range of textures and colors that will sparkle like a fresh snow — while keeping you warm. Your mother would be pleased.

Top row, from left:

The McCrea by Stetson, $165, heimies.com; 1960s curled brim fedora, $120, thegoldenpearlvintage.com; navy fur felt fedora with patterned grosgrain ribbon, $285, Karen Morris Millinery, Mpls., kmhats.com; gray velour and felt blue boater with grosgrain ribbon, $305, kmhats.com; emerald velour felt with gold spikes, $399, Celina Kane Millinery, Mpls., celinakane.com; Dobbs side eye in mauve, $195, heimies.com.

Bottom row, from left:

Bailey Colver tan hat, $185, heimies.com; 1960s Olympic bowler hat, $160, thegoldenpearlvintage.com; 1960s fuzz fedora, $98, thegoldenpearlvintage.com; Loden wool felt with bow, $195, celinakane.com; hunter green velour felt with leather stitches, $345, kmhats.com; burgundy pork pie velour felt wide brim with dual ribbon, $365, kmhats.com; magenta velour felt boater with leather stitches, $305, kmhats.com.