GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAME DAY

vs. Wisconsin, Williams Arena, 6 p.m. Tuesday

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 96.7-FM

Opening bell: The Gophers (15-10 overall, 5-9 Big Ten), having broken one losing streak, will attempt to win again. Saturday's 88-63 victory over Northwestern ended a six-game skid. Now they get a Wisconsin team that has beaten them three straight times dating back to last season. That includes a 59-56 loss at Wisconsin on Jan. 23 when the Badgers (12-12, 5-9) got 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting, 15 rebounds and a block from post player Serah Williams. Starting with that victory Jan. 23, the Badgers have gone 4-3 with mixed results. They beat both Penn State and Rutgers — both of whom beat the Gophers — but also had a 26-point loss to the Northwestern team the Gophers just handled.

Watch her: Gophers freshman Grace Grocholski was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the third time Monday after going 18-for-26 overall, 13-for-19 on threes, and totaling 50 points last week. Against Northwestern, she hit her first eight shots overall and her first six three-point attempts. She scored Minnesota's first 13 points of the game. Only three Gophers players — Amanda Zahui B. (seven), Destiny Pitts (seven) and Rachel Banham (five) — have won the award more times. Grocholski is the leading freshman scorer in the Big Ten (11.7). The Gophers' entire starting five scored 10 points or more vs. Northwestern. That included Amaya Battle (13 points, six rebounds, five assists), Janay Sanders (13 points, six assists), Mallory Heyer (13 points, eight rebounds) and Sophie Hart (10 points). For the Badgers, Williams has point-rebound double-doubles in 11 straight games, averaging 20.1 points and 13.3 rebounds in that time. Ronnie Porter (10.1) is the other Badgers player averaging double figures in scoring.

Forecast: This game between two teams with identical 5-9 records in Big Ten play will go a long way toward determining which of the two gets a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament. But the Gophers need to figure out a way to slow Williams, who had 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter Jan. 23.