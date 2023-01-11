GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

7:30 p.m. Wednesdau vs. Rutgers · TV: BTN. Radio: 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota (8-8, 1-4 Big Ten) has lost three straight, including a four-point loss at Wisconsin on Sunday. The Gophers are 3-3 vs. Rutgers under coach Lindsay Whalen; the two teams split two games last season. C Rose Micheaux has scored in double figures in six straight games, averaging 14.7 points in that time. F Mallory Heyer has posted back-to-back double-doubles.

Rutgers update: Rutgers (7-10, 1-4) got its first Big Ten victory under first-year coach Coquese Washington in Saturday's upset of Nebraska. Rutgers starts four upperclassmen, but its leading scorer is Fr. G Kaylene Smikle (16.7 points, 37.1% on three-point shots). Sr. Awa Sidibe is averaging 10.4 points. Jr. F Chyna Cornwell averages 9.3 points and 9.2 rebounds. Rutgers suits up just eight players.