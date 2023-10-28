Bob Motzko didn't even try to put a happy face on things Thursday. After watching his Gophers open the Big Ten season with a loss to Wisconsin, the coach said he saw "zero positives,'' an assessment he hated to make.

The No. 1 Gophers came back stronger Friday, but they wound up with the same result in a 3-2 loss at 3M Arena at Mariucci. They lost their third consecutive game, falling to the No. 14 Badgers when Simon Tassy scored his second goal of the game with 2 minutes, 32 seconds remaining.

The Gophers (3-3, 0-2 Big Ten) never led against a dogged, disciplined Badgers team. Wisconsin (7-1, 2-0) took a 1-0 lead on Tassy's power-play goal at 6 minutes, 12 seconds of the first period. Aaron Huglen tied it for the Gophers at 2:57 of the second, but the Badgers regained the lead when William Whitelaw scored on a rebound at 12:48.

Gophers freshman Jimmy Clark tied it 2-2 with his first career goal, beating Badgers goaltender Kyle McClellan when he dashed alone into the Wisconsin zone and cashed in on a perfect pass from Rhett Pitlick. Tassy scored when he poked in the rebound of Quinn Finley's shot.

The Gophers outshot the Badgers 31-21 but failed to score on three power play chances. Wisconsin was 1 of 2 on the power play and got magnificent goaltending from McClellan, who had 29 saves.

Thursday, the Gophers scored only 15 seconds into the game. But the Badgers have come from behind to win four times this season, and they broke a 2-2 tie with three consecutive goals for a 5-2 victory.

Since Motzko didn't like anything he saw, he gave the Gophers a fresh look Friday. He broke up the high-scoring Oliver Moore-Brody Lamb-Snuggerud trio—blanked Thursday for the second consecutive game—and swapped Connor Kurth in for Lamb. The other three lines all were different as well.

Their mandate was to forecheck more assertively and get pucks deep. The Gophers had some early success, outshooting the Badgers 14-9 and getting a few quality looks in the first period. But they still made too many mistakes, which doomed them to a 1-0 deficit.

Snuggerud gave the crowd a brief thrill when he smashed a shot off the crossbar, setting off the goal horn for an instant. But the puck didn't go in. Huglen got their hopes up again three minutes later on a shorthanded breakaway, which ended with a toe save by McClellan.

The play quickly transitioned to the other end—and before the Gophers knew it, Wisconsin had its first goal. As the Gophers defense collapsed on the puck to the right of the net, they left Tassy unattended in the left circle, and he turned Christian Fitzgerald's pinpoint pass into a power-play goal.

Both goaltenders took turns in the spotlight, making a rash of highlight-reel saves as the defenses yielded a flurry of breakaways and point-blank chances. But the Gophers could not mount a consistent attack, foiled by too many errant passes and mishandled pucks.

Huglen got past McClellan early in the second period, stickhandling through the left circle and slinging in the puck from the slot. Wisconsin regained the lead at 12:48, when the rebound of Fitzgerald's close-range shot caromed straight to Whitelaw, who put the puck into the open net.

The Gophers got two power plays in the final seven minutes of the second period, but they managed only one shot on goal.

Clark chased away the crowd's disappointment shortly after the intermission. He darted over the blue line on the left side, and Pitlick, in the neutral zone, put the puck right on his stick. Clark beat McClellan with a wrist shot from the circle.