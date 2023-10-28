Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Jenn Gardiner scored 1 minute, 39 seconds into 3-on-3 overtime to give host and second-ranked Ohio State a 4-3 victory over the fourth-ranked Gophers on Friday in a WCHA women's game in Columbus, Ohio.

The Gophers' five-game winning streak to open the season ended in overtime when Gardiner completed a 2-on-1 with Jocelyn Amos. The Ohio State captain waited to skate in deep before firing the puck past Skylar Vetter for her second goal of the night. She also had an assist.

Abbey Murphy had two goals and an assist and Vetter made 47 saves for the Gophers. The Buckeyes (6-1, 5-0 WCHA) had a 51-28 advantage in shots on goal.

"Really proud of our team, even though it wasn't the result we wanted," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "The way our team battled, competed and stayed in the fight was really impressive."

The teams traded goals in regulation, with Ohio State — playing in its home opener at the OSU Ice Rink — leading 2-1 after one period. The Gophers (5-1, 3-1) tied it at 10:37 of the third on a goal from Ella Huber, assisted by Murphy and Emily Zumwinkle.

Gardiner put the Buckeyes back in front at 14:45, but Murphy's second goal of the night tied it up only 30 seconds later. Ohio State outshot the Gophers 22-8 in the third period.

Last season, the Gophers beat Ohio State for the WCHA playoff championship. Both teams went on to the NCAA Frozen Four, where both lost to national champion Wisconsin.

The teams conclude the series on Saturday.