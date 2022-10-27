GOPHERS MEN'S HOCKEY SERIES PREVIEW

Friday: 5:30 p.m. at Ohio State. TV, radio: BTN, 1130-AM, 103.5-FM

Saturday: 4 p.m. at Ohio State. TV, radio: BTN-Plus, 1130-AM, 103.5-FM

Gophers update: The top-ranked Gophers (4-2) open Big Ten Conference play against the Buckeyes, who have played one conference series. ... The Gophers are coming off a split with North Dakota in Minneapolis — winning the series opener on Friday 3-2 in overtime before the Fighting Hawks won 5-4 in overtime the next night. ... The Gophers have won nine of the past 10 meetings with the Buckeyes. The Gophers won three of four from the Buckeyes last season, with the Buckeyes winning once in Minneapolis. ... Defenseman Jackson LaCombe leads the Gophers with seven points — a goal and six assists. Forwards Jimmy Snuggerud (five goals) and Matthew Knies (fou) lead the team in goals. Goalie Justen Close has a 1.58 GAA.

Ohio State update: The Buckeyes (6-1-1, 2-0 Big Ten) moved up five spots to No. 11 in this week's USCHO.com Top 25 after last weekend's sweep of Bentley (9-2 and 3-1) at home. ... The Buckeyes swept a conference series from Wisconsin (3-1 and 4-3) in Columbus earlier this month. Ohio State's loss and tie came two weeks ago to UConn in Hartford. ... Senior defenseman James Marooney, from Chaska, leads the Buckeyes with nine blocks. Freshman forward Stephen Halliday leads the team in scoring (two goals, seven assists).