GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff • Big Ten Network, 1130-AM

Gophers update: The Gophers (4-6, 0-2 Big Ten) are trying to avoid a six-game losing streak, which hasn't happened for the program in the first 11 games of the season since 1935-36. Four of the five losses in a row were to major conference opponents. Three of the opponents (UNLV, Purdue and Mississippi State) had a combined 29-0 record through the weekend. Following Sunday's 69-51 loss against Mississippi State, the U's schedule eases up against three straight mid-major foes. Ben Johnson hasn't seen much to be excited about offensively during the slide, but Dawson Garcia led the team with 20 points on 3-for-5 shooting from three-point range Sunday.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff update: The Golden Lions (3-8) have definitely challenged themselves to open the 2022-23 season. Five of their losses have come against major conference opponents, including 88-43 at No. 2 Texas on Saturday. They opened the season with a narrow 73-72 loss at TCU on Nov. 7. Pine Bluff's leading scorer Shaun Doss Jr. is averaging 17 points per game and shooting 40.5% from three-point range. Doss has three games this season with 20-plus points, including 29 points vs. Kent State.