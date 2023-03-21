The Gophers will have one fewer returning option at wide receiver for 2023. Dylan Wright has left the program.

"He's no longer on the roster,'' coach P.J. Fleck said during a news conference before the opener of spring practice. "Like my normal, standard policy, whether they're not on the roster, whether in the [transfer] portal, I just don't talk about the players that aren't here anymore," Fleck said. "If they're not here anymore, I wish them 100 percent success, wish him the best and will always support him.''

Wright, a transfer from Texas A&M, played in 24 games and started four for the Gophers. At 6-4 and 215 pounds, Wright had the size and athletic ability that showed potential, but consistency was his issue with the Gophers.

He caught 35 passes for 645 yards and three TDs at Minnesota, highlighted by a five-catch, 57-yard effort that included a spectacular touchdown grab in his Gophers debut against Ohio State in 2021.

Last year, Wright caught 17 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown, ranking fourth on the team in receptions and yards. He missed the Oct. 22 game at Penn State because of disciplinary reasons. His best game in 2022 came at Wisconsin, where he caught five passes for 86 yards in the Gophers' 23-16 victory. Wright had two receptions for 14 yards in the Pinstripe Bowl win over Syracuse.