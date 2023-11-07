Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Big Ten power rankings

1. Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten): With all their distractions, Wolverines allow a season-high 13 points to Purdue yet still win by four touchdowns.

2. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0): Jordan Hancock's 93-yard pick-six in third quarter gives Buckeyes needed spark in 35-16 win at Rutgers.

3. Penn State (8-1, 5-1): Drew Allar has his best game yet, passing for four TDs in 51-15 rout of Maryland. Nittany Lions will need him to be just as sharp against Michigan.

4. Rutgers (6-3, 3-3): Scarlet Knights held 9-7 halftime lead against Ohio State, but settling for short field goals cost them.

5. Iowa (7-2, 4-2): Special teams come up big with blocked punt to set up touchdown and 53-yard field goal to beat Northwestern 10-7.

6. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3): Playing without top RB Braelon Allen and top WR Chimere Dike, Badgers didn't generate enough offense in 20-14 loss at Indiana.

7. Gophers (5-4, 3-3): After blown late fourth-quarter leads against Northwestern and Illinois, Gophers are happy to see no other teams from Land of Lincoln on their schedule.

8. Nebraska (5-4, 3-3): Three turnovers, porous pass defense doom Huskers in 20-17 loss at Michigan State.

9. Northwestern (4-5, 2-4): Wildcats had ball at Iowa 2-yard line midway through fourth quarter but were stopped on four runs.

10. Maryland (5-4, 2-4): Terrapins have been outscored 112-19 in three consecutive losses to Penn State.

11. Illinois (4-5, 2-4): Backup QB John Paddock needed only three passes to drive Illini 85 yards for decisive TD in 27-26 win over Gophers.

12. Indiana (3-6, 1-5): Hoosiers end six-game losing streak with victory over Wisconsin.

13. Michigan State (3-6, 1-5): Interim coach Harlon Barnett posts first victory as Spartans hold off Nebraska.

14. Purdue (2-7, 1-5): Boilermakers go 1-for-14 on third-down situations in 41-13 loss at Michigan.