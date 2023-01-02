GOPHERS MEN'S GAMEDAY

8 p.m. at Wisconsin • Big Ten Network, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) have had 12 days between games after last week's matchup with Alcorn State was canceled due to weather-related travel issues. They had built momentum with wins vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Chicago State after a five-game losing streak. Five of the U's six losses are against major conference opponents. Last year the Gophers had a 13-day hiatus going into the bulk of league play after a canceled game in December, and that led to four straight losses to begin January. The Gophers, who lost to Purdue and Michigan in December, will try to win in Madison on Tuesday for the first time since a 59-52 victory in 2019.

Wisconsin update: The No. 14 Badgers (10-2, 2-0) lost veteran Brad Davison and Big Ten player of the year Johnny Davis, but they're still a conference title contender. Lakeville native Tyler Wahl stepped into a bigger leadership role and ranks first on the team in scoring (14 points per game) and rebounding (6.8). Fellow Minnesotan and former 7-foot Eastview standout Steven Crowl, who leads the team in assists (40) and blocks (10), had a career-high 25 points in Friday's win against Western Michigan, his fourth straight double-figure game. Wisconsin defeated Iowa and Maryland to open early Big Ten play.