One of the drawbacks to a new, up-tempo style was Ben Johnson's Gophers men's basketball team turning into the Big Ten leader in turnovers early this season, which already contributed to two losses.

But against one of the nation's top teams at forcing turnovers, the Gophers learned how to play fast and smart to get back on track with Thursday's 97-64 victory against New Orleans at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (5-2) entered the game committing nearly 15 turnovers a game, but they had 14 of their 27 assists with only two turnovers to take control in the first half Thursday.

Pharrel Payne finished with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting in just 17 minutes. Dawson Garcia had 11 of his 15 points in the first half. Cam Christie had a team-high 20 points for the Gophers, who shot 59.4% from the field.

Johnson used a baseball analogy to describe exactly how he expects the Gophers to play moving forward. He wanted them to rely more on hitting singles and doubles than always going for home runs.

Funny thing happened when they didn't try too hard to make big plays. The highlights piled up anyway, including Payne and Parker Fox combining for five dunks off the bench.

New Orleans (3-4) tried to force the Gophers into mistakes with a 2-1-2 press, but they were patient moving the ball around in transition and in the half-court set.

A three-point lead early for the Gophers stretched to 35-19 after Braeden Carrington's layup with seven minutes left in the first half to cap a 16-3 run. Minnesota played with pace but only had one turnover as a team through the first 14 ½ minutes Thursday.

In Sunday's 76-58 loss against San Francisco, the Gophers committed a season-high 18 turnovers while letting a one-point deficit in the second half get ugly late. Too many miscues also cost them when squandering a 20-point lead in a two-point loss to Missouri on Nov. 16 at home.

The Gophers had no intention of letting New Orleans hang around Thursday night, but they had to figure out how to pull away without being careless with the ball.

In the first three minutes of the second half, the Gophers had more turnovers than they had in the first 20 minutes, but it didn't take long for them to get things under control.

All they had to do was play through Payne, who had 10 of his team's 11 points during a stretch.

On back-to-back possessions, the only answer for the Privateers was to foul Payne to slow down his physical inside presence. The 6-9, 255-pound sophomore converted two three-point plays after powering his way to the rim.

Following a Mike Mitchell Jr. free throw on a technical foul, Payne muscled in two more layups. Christie then nailed a three-pointer a minute later to give the Gophers a 32-point lead – and it was time for them to clear their bench with around the 12-minute mark in the second half.

The Gophers, who got 62 points off the bench and 48 points in the paint, will open Big Ten play on Sunday at Ohio State.