The Minnesota GOP ended official ties with diverse set of affiliate groups on Thursday, including one focused on LGBT Republicans.

The State Central Committee's failure to formally reapprove those groups as affiliates, as delegates gathered in Rochester for the statewide convention, impacts groups including the Log Cabin Republicans of Minnesota and Asian American Republicans of Minnesota that have sought to increase diversity within the party.

Minnesota's chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans, which represents LGBT conservatives, declined comment. In a statement, Minnesota Republican Party chairman David Hann cited "time constraints" in the failure to take action.

"We value the contributions these organizations have made to our party and want to continue our relationship with them to build and grow the Republican Party in Minnesota," Hann said in a statement.

Independent journalist Rebecca Brannon tweeted that "leadership from Congressional districts 3, 4 and 6 plan to recognize and work with all MNGOP affiliates who were decertified today by the State Central Committee."

Republican delegates did vote to seat the affiliates on Friday at the statewide convention.