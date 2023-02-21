Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The state girls hockey tournament runs from Wednesday through Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center. Consolation round games will be played at the Tria Rink in downtown St. Paul.

Here are ways to watch and follow the games.

Starting Friday, championship round games will be broadcast on Ch. 45. Tap here for the link to watch

Quarterfinal and consolation games are available to watch for a free from Neighborhood Sports Network. The monthly fee is $6.99 and an annual subscription costs $24.99. Tap here for the schedule and purchase information.

Brackets for Class 2A and 1A are here

Live stats for the game in progress

The Star Tribune high school sports web page is here

On Twitter: David La Vaque | Heather Rule | Star Tribune sports | John Millea | Youth Hockey Hub

See the tournament program