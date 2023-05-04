'Walleye Road Trip': Take a week to cruise Minnesota and catch our tastiest fish

Some anglers fish the same lakes and rivers day in and day out, which is good and not so good. Good because familiar waters are like longtime friends, welcoming and forgiving. Not so good because in fishing, as in any adventure, courting the unknown is the best way to ensure that surprise is the catch of the day, every day. So, this summer — beginning as soon as Saturday, May 13, when the state's inland walleye season begins — pack a tackle box and explore new Minnesota lakes and rivers. To spark your imagination and nurture the wanderlust many anglers harbor, follow along on our seven-day Walleye Road Trip. As Jack Kerouac, author of "On The Road," said, the biggest surprise might be how easy the act of leaving is, and how good it feels.