Minnesota Democrats and their supporters raised and spent millions more than the GOP last year, leading up to a November election in which the DFL held onto every statewide office, the House of Representatives and flipped control of the Senate.

DFLers on the statewide ticket largely outspent their rivals and were aided by robust party fundraising and the Alliance for a Better Minnesota, which inundated Minnesotans with ads. The Alliance and dozens of other groups from both sides of the aisle channeled a whopping $62 million in independent spending to state races last year, nearly twice as much as the last midterm election.

In his bid for a second term, DFL Gov. Tim Walz spent close to double his GOP challenger, Scott Jensen, according to campaign finance reports available Wednesday. Walz defeated Jensen by 8 percentage points.

The governor reported spending $9.8 million, according to year-end reports due at the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board Tuesday. His challenger, former GOP Sen. Scott Jensen spent $5.5 million.

In one of the tightest races on the statewide ballot, DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison won re-election to a second term by less than one percentage point over GOP challenger Jim Schultz. Ellison outspent Schultz by close to a third. Last year, Ellison's campaign spent nearly $2 million while Schultz spent $1.3 million.

The spending paid off as the DFL bucked what was supposed to be a midterm election favorable to Republicans. Democrats claimed the trifecta at the state Capitol and when the 2023 legislative session began a month ago, DFLers quickly pushed a series of bills that would have gone nowhere with a GOP Senate majority.

In the usually lower-key Secretary of State's race, DFL incumbent Steve Simon spent $1.7 million while his Republican challenger Kim Crockett spent just $430,200. Simon easily won re-election to a third term, defeating Crockett by nine percentage points.

In another typically quiet race, DFL Auditor Julie Blaha and GOP challenger Ryan Wilson raised and spent nearly the same amount last year. She spent nearly $292,000 and narrowly defeated Wilson, who spent more than $273,000.

Outside groups spent big

Statewide and legislative races were influenced by nearly $62 million in independent expenditures last year, which cannot be coordinated with campaigns. It was a dramatic jump from the $34 million spent in the last midterm election in 2018, Campaign Finance Board data show. Fifteen organizations reported $1 million or more in independent expenditures in 2022, compared to only eight groups in the last midterm.

The Alliance for a Better Minnesota was by far the biggest of those spenders last year, doling out nearly $16 million on Democrats' behalf. Most of the group's dollars went to the races for governor and attorney general, although it did devote smaller sums to legislative face-offs.

In the race for secretary of state, the organization Safe Accessible Fair Elections spent roughly $3.3 million to help Simon win.

Minnesota for Freedom was the biggest outside spender on the Republican side, and put $2.6 million toward assisting Schultz in the attorney general's race. But Ellison had his own backing from another group, DAGA MN People's Lawyer Project, which spent more than $2.3 million in his favor.

A gaping disparity between the fundraising of state parties further buoyed DFL candidates.

The DFL Party reported raising almost $24 million last year and spent big on state races, ending 2022 with around $870,000 left in cash. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Republican Party raised $1.3 million and has about $8,000 remaining.

Democrats also significantly outraised Republicans in the battle for control of the Legislature, with the House and Senate DFL caucuses both raising roughly three times as much cash as their GOP counterparts.

The House DFL caucus heralded the $7.3 million it received in 2022, which broke its previous 2020 cash record by nearly $2 million.

"Our strong fundraising is a testament to the strength of our team," DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman said in a statement. "House DFL candidates knocked on hundreds of thousands of doors, talking to Minnesotans about our shared values."