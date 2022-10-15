Minnesota's U.S. House delegation stayed along party lines late last month over a bill to avoid a government shutdown threat.

In one of their final votes on Capitol Hill before heading home for campaign season, every Minnesota Democrat in the House backed the short-term plan, while all four of the state's Republican lawmakers voted no.

"I voted for the Continuing Resolution to keep the federal government operating through December 16 because Congress has a responsibility to provide the services Americans rely on," Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum said in a news release. "The bill also provides important support to the Ukrainian people in their fight for their democracy."

Minnesota's two senators also supported the legislation, which Democratic President Joe Biden signed into law soon after it passed Congress.

The move means that a December funding deadline now looms as a challenge for lawmakers after the midterms as they look to pass appropriations legislation.

Republicans are trying to win back control of both the House and Senate from Democrats this fall. And the GOP winning either or both chambers of Congress could pressure leaders on the left to try and push through some of their other priorities in the final weeks before the next Congress begins in January.