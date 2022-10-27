GAME OF THE WEEK

San Diego at St. Thomas, noon, Saturday: San Diego (3-3, 2-1 Pioneer) was one of three teams to defeat the Tommies last season in St. Thomas' first season at the FCS level. The Toreros, who defeated the Tommies 27-2 in San Diego in 2021, have a two-game winning streak. The Toreros were idle last week after defeating Presbyterian 28-3 in San Diego on Oct. 15. The Tommies (6-1, 4-0 Pioneer) defeated Presbyterian 46-17 last Saturday.

You can watch the webstream here.

WEEK 9 STORY LINES

• Six NSIC teams were included in the first Division II Super Region Four rankings. Augustana, Bemidji State, Minnesota State Mankato, Sioux Falls, Wayne State and Winona State were listed in the rankings, which were listed alphabetical in the first of three regional rankings. The other four teams were Angelo State, Colorado Mines, Texas A&M-Kingsville and West Texas A&M. Seven from each of four regions will be selected for the D-II playoffs.

• Minnesota Morris (5-3, 4-0 UMAC) and Northwestern (St. Paul) (3-4, 3-0) will play for sole possession of first place in the UMAC on Saturday. Minnesota Morris won last year's meeting 28-21 in Morris.

.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Metoriah Faoliu, DT, St. John's: The senior from Wildomar, Calif., leads the MIAC in tackles for loss (seven solo, nine assisted). He had 2½ tackles for a loss in the Johnnies' 41-27 victory over Gustavus last Saturday. He also returned a fumble 35 yards for a TD — the first by a Johnnies defensive lineman since 2007.

Gage Florence, WR, Minnesota State Moorhead: The redshirt freshman from Sawyer, N.D., leads D-II with 10 receptions per game (80 in eight games). Florence had an NSIC record 21 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns last Saturday in the Dragons' 40-38 victory over Mary.

BY THE NUMBERS

35 Consecutive victories in regular-season home games for St. Thomas.

51 Rushing attempts — a St. Olaf school record and the most at any level of NCAA football this fall — by Jordan Embry in the Oles' 33-28 victory over St. Scholastica last week. Embry finished with 270 rushing yards — second-most in school history — and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 21.7 seconds remaining.

272 Career receptions — an NSIC record — for Mary's Danny Kittner. He also is the NSIC career leader in receiving yards (3,498).