GAME OF THE WEEK

Winona State at Bemidji State, 2 p.m. Saturday: Winona State (2-0) has been led by sophomore Ty Gavin, who rushed for 308 yards in victories over Minot State and Mary. The host Beavers (0-2) are coming off a three-point loss to Minnesota State Mankato and a one-point loss to Augustana.

WEEK 3 STORYLINES

Only four of the 10 MIAC teams — Augsburg, Carleton, Gustavus and St. Scholastica — are in action this week. Each is playing a nonconference game against a team from the UMAC. Conference play begins Sept. 24. Among the five MIAC games that day is St. John's at Bethel.

St. Thomas is idle this week. The Tommies (1-1) defeated Michigan Tech, 32-6 in their home opener last Saturday as Shawn Shipman, filling in for injured Hope Adebayo, rushed for a career-high 157 yards. The Tommies will play host to Lincoln (Calif.) on Sept. 24.

The seven NSIC South Division teams are 11-3 against NSIC North teams so far this season. MSU Moorhead's 24-21 victory at Upper Iowa was the only victory by a North team last Saturday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michael Nadeau, QB, Macalester: The junior from Garden Grove, Calif., passed for 442 yards and five TDs in the Scots' 43-7 victory over Martin Lutheran last Saturday. On the season, he has thrown for 829 yards with no interceptions.

Jesse Sherwood, RB, Southwest Minnesota State: The senior from Minneapolis rushed 32 times for 196 yards — both career highs — to lead the Mustangs to a 14-6 victory over Concordia (St. Paul) last Saturday.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Consecutive losses at home — dating to 2018 — for Southwest Minnesota State before last week's victory over Concordia (St. Paul).

32 Consecutive victories in regular-season home games by St. Thomas.

88 Points scored by Macalester in its first two games this season — the second-most in school history and the most since 1969 when the Scots scored 93 in victories over Bethel and St. Thomas.