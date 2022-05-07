The Voyageurs Wolf Project has tagged its first wolf pups of the season, it announced on social media. The two pups are from the Half-Moon Pack and researchers suspect more exist in the nearby den.

The small pups weighed a little more than 2 pounds each, at least 40% smaller than previous litters from that pack at the same time of year. Researchers say that's probably because they were born later in the season than typical.

Den cameras are expected to reveal whether the litter contains more than the two pups.

"The den the pups were using had a long-reaching, pup-sized tunnel that goes way back into the abyss," the social media post said.

Last year, cameras revealed eight pups in all, after only five were initially seen.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

TWO HARBORS

North Shore Community Night at Split Rock

Split Rock Lighthouse lights it beacon for the first time this year for a community night May 26.

The free event begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes food and live music by Hannah Rey and John Cron. Visitors can explore the grounds and light station after hours and view the Split Rock film in the visitor center. The beacon is only lit on rare occasions, including the anniversary of the 1975 sinking of the freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald in Lake Superior.

JANA HOLLINGSWORTH

MANKATO

Investigation continues after plane crash

A 78-year-old pilot suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening after crashing a single-engine plane as he was approaching the runway at Mankato Regional Airport shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators have visited the scene to determine why the plane, a 1997 Vans 6A, crashed. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft and was transported to the Mayo Clinic in Mankato after the crash.

Mankato officials say the plane is based out of the Mankato airport but isn't part of Minnesota State University, Mankato's aviation program. Jeff Johnson, the city of Mankato's director of public safety, said a salvage company has removed the plane from the airport.

TREY MEWES

ST. CLOUD

Police holding contest to design squad license plates

The St. Cloud Police Department is holding a contest for kids ages 5-17 to design a license plate for the front of one of the department's squad cars.

Kids who are residents of St. Cloud or enrolled in the St. Cloud school district are eligible to submit a drawing through May 20. Submissions will be accepted at area schools, the police department, the Community OutPost or by e-mail.

The department will select 33 different art designs to be displayed on the department's marked squad cars for the remainder of the year.

JENNY BERG