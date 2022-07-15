In a season of firsts, there were several more for the Minnesota Aurora in its USL W League quarterfinal playoff match on Wednesday at TCO Stadium.

The undefeated Aurora (12-0-1) trailed Indy Eleven at halftime, and until Morgan Turner scored the tying goal in the 50th minute, it was the first time this season it had trailed in the second half.

Mayu Inokawa, making her first start of the season, converted a penalty kick in the 65th minute — her first goal of the season — and the Aurora went on to a 2-1 victory over the previously unbeaten Indy Eleven.

Now, the Aurora will play host to Virginia-based McLean Soccer in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Sunday at TCO Stadium.

"Our quarterfinal match versus Indy Eleven was the most challenging opponent we have faced thus far," said Aurora coach Nicole Lukic. "I am very proud of the team for committing to our halftime adjustments and coming from behind to get the win.

"The environment our fans created was absolutely incredible, and we are looking forward to playing another talented opponent at TCO Stadium Sunday."

Aurora goalkeeper Sarah Fuller provided a crucial save for the Aurora in front of the season-high crowd of 6,200 on Wednesday. In the 25th minute, Fuller stopped a penalty kick to keep the score 0-0. Indy Eleven took a 1-0 lead nine minutes later.

Fuller gave credit to Inokawa, who played on the defensive line during the regular season but was moved to midfielder on Wednesday.

"I'm so proud of her! She's improved so much, and it showed tonight," Fuller said after the match.

McLean Soccer defeated Morris Elite, 8-0, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. McLean received goals from seven different players in that game.

McLean, which sits eight miles northwest of downtown Washington, D.C., opened the regular season with eight consecutive victories and finished with a 9-1 record to win the Mid-Atlantic Division. The winning streak included six consecutive shutouts, and McLean allowed just six goals in the regular season.

McLean has been paced by Makenna Morris, who played at North Carolina, and Aleigh Gambone, who played at Clemson, each have seven goals on the season.

In the other USL W League semifinal on Sunday, Greenville Liberty SC will play South Georgia Tormenta.

The semifinal winners will play for the inaugural USL W League championship on July 23, with Aurora expected to host that game if it wins this semifinal.