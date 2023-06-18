The Aurora maintained their perfect record, scoring the final five goals in a 5-1 home victory over Bavarian United on Saturday night.

After hastily moving Wednesday night's game indoors due to poor air quality, the Aurora (8-0) returned to TCO Stadium and played before an announced 6,423.

Bavarian scored in the second minute on a goal from Haley Johnson, but the Aurora responded from there. Cat Rapp and Maya Hansen scored four minutes apart in the first half, Hannah Adler scored right before halftime and Mariah Nguyen and Tianna Harris scored after the break.

"It was not the best way to start a game, giving up a goal and letting them run through us. I thought we abandoned our game plan for about 25 minutes. It rattled us a bit more than we would have liked," Aurora coach Nicole Lukic said. "Honestly, it was good for us to handle some adversity and come back fighting."

Aurora will play their next three games on the road, returning home against Chicago City on July 1.