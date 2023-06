Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Minnesota Aurora remained unbeaten but allowed their first goal of the season in a 6-1 USL W League victory over the Chicago Dutch Lions in front of 4,874 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Hannah Adler scored three goals for the Aurora, who are 5-0 and have outscored opponents 26-1.

The Aurora's next game is Sunday at Chicago City SC.