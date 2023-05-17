Minnesota leaders revealed a $60.5 million settlement with Juul Labs over youth vaping on Wednesday, one month after the state abruptly ended a Hennepin County jury trial before closing arguments were set to begin.

The money, which is front-loaded, according to Attorney General Keith Ellison and Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to go toward fighting tobacco use, vaping and smoking. Under the settlement, the terms weren't public for 30 days.

In opening statements on March 28, Ellison made the state's case, saying youth smoking was nearly eliminated before the e-cigarette maker lured teens with fruity flavors, fun ads and sleek, colorful designs. He portrayed the suit as a continuation of the earlier fight against Big Tobacco.

Many states sued Juul in recent years over their marketing to teens, but Minnesota was the only one to take the manufacturer to trial. Before trial, Ellison said he wasn't satisfied with the settlement offers made by the manufacturer.

Juul and co-defendant Altria Group, Ellison said, "baited, deceived and addicted a whole new generation of kids after Minnesotans slashed youth smoking rates down to the lowest level in a generation. Big Tobacco is back with a new name — but the same game."

The settlement on the eve of closings was reminiscent of the state's landmark lawsuit against Big Tobacco, which was settled in 1998 for $6.5 billion after a four-month trial.

Of particular concern for the state was a marketing effort called "Vaporize" that featured colorful ads and social media campaigns and enticing flavors like mango, cucumber, crème brûlée and fruit medley.

In fall 2019, Juul Labs stopped distributing the fruity-flavored pods. The company also suspended all advertising in the United States and shut down its social media accounts.

Last summer, the federal Food and Drug Administration barred Juul from selling its vaping device along with tobacco- and menthol-flavored cartridges. Juul appealed the decision and the order was stayed by the courts pending that appeal.

Juul spokesman Austin Finan issued a statement Wednesday identical to the one he released when the trial ended, saying that resolving legal challenges was a priority. "We are pleased to have reached a settlement with the state and will work to finalize this agreement over the coming weeks," he said in a written statement, adding that Juul has settled with 48 states and territories, providing over $1 billion to combat underage use and develop cessation programs.

The company has also settled private litigation in the United States, covering more than 5,000 cases brought by approximately 10,000 plaintiffs.

Minnesota was seeking more than $100 million in damages from San Francisco-based Juul and co-defendant Altria in the suit, which was filed against Juul in 2019. Altria was added as a defendant in 2020 because it had bought a $12.8 billion minority share in Juul in December 2018.

At trial, Altria's attorney William Geraghty and Juul attorney David Bernick denied that the companies marketed their products to kids and asserted that vaping among youth took off in Minnesota in 2011, long before Juul began selling products here in 2015.

The Richmond, Va.-based Altria is the tobacco company formerly known as Philip Morris.

Bernick and Geraghty both said e-cigarettes were created with the aim of helping adult smokers transition from traditional cigarettes, which they claim are more harmful than vaping. Adults liked the Juul e-cigarettes and kids would get them through "leakage," meaning from adults or friends, not by purchasing them at stores, Bernick said.