See more of the story

Minnehaha Academy is now the only soccer program in Minnesota to hold the top ranking in its class in both boys' and girls' soccer. Emphasis on "now."

A 9-0 start explains that spot atop Class 1A, but the Redhawks boys' team lost 2-1 Saturday at DeLaSalle after a 1-1 draw Thursday against Providence Academy.

The girls' team (9-1-1) also has a recent slip on its record, a 4-4 draw Saturday against Holy Family.

Stillwater had the boys-girls No. 1 double working in the previous rankings, but the Ponies girls' team fell to 11-1 with a 3-2 loss at Centennial. Wayzata (11-0-1) moved to the top of the girls' Class 3A rankings.

STATE SOCCER RANKINGS

By the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association

BOYS

Class 3A

1. Stillwater; 2. Wayzata; 3. Andover; 4. Maple Grove; 5. Minnetonka; 6. Edina; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall; 8. Armstrong; 9. Woodbury; 10. Rochester Mayo.

Class 2A

1. Orono; 2. Hill-Murray; 3. Bloomington Kennedy; 4. DeLaSalle; 5. Worthington; 6. Willmar; 7. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 8. Columbia Heights 9. Mound Westonka; 10. St. Cloud Apollo.

Class 1A

1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. Holy Family; 3. Providence Academy; 4. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 5. Southwest Christian; 6. Breck; 7. St. Paul Academy; 8. St. Cloud Cathedral; 9. Rochester Lourdes; 10. Hiawatha Collegiate.

GIRLS

Class 3A

1. Wayzata; 2. Stillwater; 3. Rosemount; 4. Blaine; 5. Andover; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Centennial; 8. Woodbury; 9. White Bear Lake; 10. Edina.

Class 2A

1. Holy Angels; 2. Mahtomedi; 3. Hill-Murray; 4. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 5. Totino-Grace; 6. St. Francis; 7. Mankato East; 8. Cloquet-Carlton; 9. Byron; 10. Alexandria.

Class 1A

1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. St. Croix Lutheran; 4. Providence Academy; 5. Holy Family; 6. Breck; 7. Rochester Lourdes; 8. St. Paul Academy; 9. St. Croix Prep; 10. Watertown-Mayer.