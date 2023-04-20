Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

After being held virtually for two years and then put on hiatus for a year, the revamped Wordplay writers festival is coming back to downtown Minneapolis, in person, with a new theme, a new schedule, and a long list of participating authors.

The festival will move from two days in mid-May to one packed day, July 8.

Writers Alexander Chee, Rebecca Makkai, Jeff Sharlet and Rachel Louise Snyder will join Midwestern authors Sequoia Nagamatsu, Shannon Gibney, Kathryn Savage and Marcie Rendon and 27 others for the daylong festival for readers and writers.

The festival will include readings, workshops, a children's stage, vendors and food trucks.

Tickets go on sale Friday at $20 in advance, $25 the day of the event; anyone 17 and under can enter free. It will be held near the Loft Literary Center, 1011 Washington Av. S., and other venues in the Mill District neighborhood. Go to loftwordplay.com for more information.

Here's a list of participating authors (more may be added as the event draws closer):

Antonia Angress; Mahogany L. Browne; Alexander Chee; Franny Choi; John Coy; Siddhartha Deb; Nora Ericson; Shannon Gibney; Caroline Kepnes; Nicole Kronzer; Susan Lee; Rebecca Makkai; Adrian Matejka; Lane Moore; Manuel Muñoz; David Mura; Kyle "Guante" Tran Myhre; Eileen Myles; Sequoia Nagamatsu; Emi Nietfeld; Junauda Petrus; Marcie Rendon; Ellen Roscher; Kathryn Savage; Said Shaiye; Jeff Sharlet; Sun Yung Shin; Rachel Louise Snyder; Ari Tison; Paul Tremblay; Lyzette Wanzer; Rachel Werner; Tyriek White; Diane Wilson; Allison Wyss.

