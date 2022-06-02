Minneapolis' fire chief and emergency management director will continue in their current roles, if City Council signs off on nominations Mayor Jacob Frey announced Thursday.

Bryan Tyner became the city's fire chief in late 2020, after serving in multiple posts in the department that includes roughly 430 employees and handles fire emergencies and some medical calls. The position comes with a roughly $156,000 to $185,000 salary.

Barret Lane was first nominated to serve as the city's emergency management director in 2012. The office is tasked with coordinating the city's disaster plans, training and response. The position comes with a roughly $137,000 to $162,000 salary.

Public hearings on both nominations are scheduled for June 8. Most of the department heads' terms expired at the end of the last term, and Frey and the council must now decide which people to keep on and which ones to replace.