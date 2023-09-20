Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minneapolis-based Inbound Health has raised $30 million to further develop and sell what's often called "hospital-at-home" technology.

Medical centers are experimenting with these systems in hopes of shortening certain inpatient stays. Hospitals say they can discharge some patients more quickly if their homes are outfitted with monitoring equipment and caregivers make regular visits.

Inbound Health, which announced the series B funding on Wednesday, is commercializing a system that was first developed at Minneapolis-based Allina Health System.

"We are excited to embark on this next phase of growth with the strong backing of our investors," Dave Kerwar, CEO of Inbound Health, said in a statement.

The investment is the latest sign of commercial interest in the technology programs.

In March, Richfield-based Best Buy announced a partnership with a health system in North Carolina to develop hospital-at-home technology. In 2021, Mayo Clinic and a California-based health system jointly invested $100 million in a home-hospital system.

The new funding for Inbound Health was led by Health Quest Capital, a California-based venture capital and private equity firm. It includes more money from existing investors Flare Capital Partners and McKesson Ventures.